Spotted in SA! Next-generation Audi A6, A7 testing?

CARmag.co.za reader Hein Cohen has sent us a handful of images that show what we believe are the upcoming Audi A6 sedan and A7 Sportback undergoing testing in South Africa.

The spy shots show the heavily camouflaged next-generation models being put through their paces on public roads around George in the Western Cape.

Look closely and you may just be able to pick up some elements of the brand’s latest design language – which will also feature on the soon-to-be-revealed new A8 – courtesy of design chief Marc Lichte, who has already brought us a couple of interesting Audi Prologue concepts.

Both the new A6 and A7 will run on the brand’s MLB Evo platform.

Of course, when the fifth-generation A6 arrives in production form, it will find itself up against the new BMW 5 Series and latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Rumour has it that the new Audi A6 and A7 will be fully revealed late in 2017, with a possible market launch in 2018.