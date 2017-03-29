Spy shots! Audi fleet spotted testing in Gauteng…

An eagle-eyed CARmag.co.za reader has sent us a handful of images showing a fleet of disguised Audi models testing in Gauteng.

Reader Andrew Schlebusch snapped these photographs near Muldersdrift in the Kromdraai Valley.

All of the vehicles in the Ingolstadt automaker’s testing fleet seem to be wearing Northern Cape numberplates.

The group of photographed vehicles appears to include the new Audi A6 sedan, the new A7 Sportback (the second time we’ve seen them in South Africa), what looks like the upcoming S8 and what may just be the long-awaited, next-generation Q3.

The new A6 and A7 are expected to employ the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, while the second-generation Q3 will likely run on the German automaker’s MQB underpinnings.

But before these three models are officially unveiled, Audi will reveal the new A8 in Spain in July 2017, with the flagship sedan leading the way with Audi’s new design language.