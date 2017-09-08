Startech adds attitude to the Land Rover Discovery

In its standard form the Gerry McGovern-designed new Land Rover Discovery holds a rather conservative stance. That said, Startech (a sub-brand headed by Brabus, also responisble for this) had an idea to add a bit of attitude to the newest Land Rover.

The end result features a redesigned front and rear bumper design, larger wheels and some new interior bits.

A new front bumper includes a dark grey splitter and some larger air intakes to complement the blacked-out grille and Startech badging. At the rear The Startech Discovery adopts a prominent diffuser and some aggressive exhaust tailpipe extensions – which aren’t, in fact, connected to the exhaust system at all.

Finishing touches on this custom Land Rover Discovery include a Union Jack air vent on the front fender and a set of high-gloss black 22-inch Monostar M alloy wheels. The body also boasts a custom grey paint job, while the roof and bonnet adopt a contrasting high-gloss black finish to match the wheels.

Alterations to the interior include door sill scuff plates with backlit Startech logos, custom floor mats and a set of aluminium pedals. Leather and Alcantara is used to upholster the the seats, dashboard and door linings that, according to Startech, are offered in “a virtually endless variety of colours. Wood and carbon fibre can also be installed at request.