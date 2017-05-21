Stop changing your tyres so early, says Michelin…

Well, this is interesting. Michelin has released a statement urging consumers not to replace their tyres too early.

The French tyre manufacturer was reacting to calls from parts of the tyre industry to increase the minimum legal tread depth from 1,6 mm to 3 mm, saying “there is no link between tread depths at 1,6 mm and increasing accident rates”.

The company also pointed out that changing tyres at 3 mm would cost the motorist more money and increase carbon emissions, especially as a tyre “becomes more fuel-efficient as it wears”. In addition, Michelin said producing more tyres to fulfil unnecessary demand would result in an additional nine million tonnes of CO2.

It also took aim at tyre testing that is carried out on new products only, arguing “there is no consideration given to how their levels of performance will change over time” and calling on industry test bodies and consumer organisations to start comparing and testing tyres when they are worn to the legal limit.

“Tyres do not perform the same when new – and as a tyre wears, and the tread depth reduces, the difference in performance will change, and differences may be accentuated,” the company said.

“This is because tyre performance is affected by many individual characteristics; casing design, materials used, rubber compounds, tread design, shape of grooves and sipes, etc. Modern tyre technology makes it possible to provide high levels of performance and grip from new, and through all of the tyre’s life down to the legal tread wear limit,” it added.

Michelin thus said that changing tyres early (i.e. before they are fully worn) “does not guarantee greater safety”.