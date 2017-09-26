Subaru drops teaser images previewing next-gen WRX

Subaru has released a pair of teaser images essentially previewing the next-generation version of the WRX sedan.

Dubbed the Subaru Viziv Performance Concept, the new show car will be on display at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show in October.

The Japanese automaker says the new concept “expresses the enjoyment of driving” in the form of a “sports sedan style”, while “realising its future vision for safety with advanced driver-assist technology”.

Subaru has yet to reveal exactly when we can expect to see the new WRX and WRX STI, which will be based on the latest Impreza.

Subaru will also use the event in Tokyo to show off its new limited edition BRZ STI Sport and WRX STI-based S208 variants, both of which will be exclusive to the Japanese market.

Also expect to see the Outback Limited Smart Edition, XV Fun Adventure Concept and Impreza Future Sport Concept on Subaru’s stand in Tokyo.