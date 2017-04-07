Subaru Outback granted a mild facelift for 2018

Subaru has made a handful of slight revisions to its Outback, including visual, comfort and safety updates.

The 2018 Subaru Outback gains new designs for the front bumper, grille and headlamps. The vehicle’s plastic cladding has been reworked to appear more robust, while new alloy wheel designs have also been thrown into the mix.

Those new LED headlamps are furthermore now of the “steering responsive” variety, while higher trim models gain a high-beam assist feature, which adjusts brightness depending on traffic conditions.

Inside, the entire range benefits from a redesigned centre console (including a bigger clock) and more refined materials. Top trim models get the added appeal of contrast stitching and high-gloss trim on various controls. The air-conditioning unit has also been revised to be more efficient.

There’s a new 6,5-inch Starlink touchscreen infotainment system for entry-level models, while the 8,0-inch version remains for top spec variants. These screens double as displays for the reversing camera, which is now standard throughout the range.

The 2,5- and 3,6-litre boxer engines remain untouched and are still mated to the brand’s all-wheel-drive system via a continuously variable transmission.

The updated Subaru Outback is expected to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2018, and we should learn more about local specifications closer to the launch date.