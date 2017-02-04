Subaru reveals subtly redesigned Legacy sedan

Japanese automaker Subaru has revealed the 2018 Legacy that will make its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show later this month.

The exterior of the US-spec sedan has received an understated makeover, with Subaru claiming that the redesigned C-shaped headlamps with LED daytime running lights lend it a sportier appearance. A revised front grille, now with wider and lower openings, also plays a functional role, thanks to an “Active Grille Shutter System” that improves fuel economy by cutting wind resistance.

The refreshed front bumper now also houses LED fog lamps and includes a subtle front spoiler. At the rear, the tailpipe design has changed, and is now integrated into the bumper.

Subaru says it has reshaped the exterior mirrors, added sound insulating film to the front side windows and thickened the rear wheel well aprons in an attempt to reduce ambient noise for passengers.

Subaru says the vehicle’s chassis has been retuned and the dampers recalibrated to reduce body roll and the initial impact of bumps. Brake pedal feel and steering feel has also apparently come in for some work.

The interior of the range-topping Legacy will feature an 8-inch infotainment display debuting Subaru’s latest version of the “Starlink” multimedia system, which offers a variety of so-called cloud applications.

Bluetooth connectivity, iPod control and smartphone integration via Apple Car Play and Android Auto will also be available. The top spec Legacy will furthermore receive a Tom-Tom navigation system as standard.

Subaru says that the new model will feature an extensive array of driver aids as standard, including a rear-view camera and automatic reverse braking, incline start assist, hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring.

Models fitted with the brand’s “EyeSight” technology will furthermore gain items such as pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane change assist and blind spot detection. Along with this, steering responsive headlights and high-beam assist will also be available.

In terms of powertrains, the 130 kW 2,5-litre four-cylinder and 191 kW 3,6-litre six-cylinder Boxer engines will be carried over from the outgoing model. All new Legacy models will boast symmetrical all-wheel drive, active torque vectoring and a Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) as standard. The ECU, however, has been retuned to provide the CVT with what Subaru calls “more responsiveness and smoother” acceleration.