Subaru SA reveals pricing for full Impreza range…

Back in June, CARmag.co.za revealed launch details of the new Subaru Impreza, although pricing for only the mid-spec derivative (read a full test of this model in our October 2017 issue) was available at the time. Now, the local arm of the Japanese automaker has confirmed pricing for the two other variants in the range.

So, in addition to the R399 000 2,0i-S Lineartronic CVT derivative, the South African line-up now includes the entry-level 2.0i Lineartronic CVT, priced at R369 000, and the range-topping 2.0i-S ES Lineartronic CVT, which will set you back R425 000.

The base model is easily identifiable thanks to its black exterior door handles, 16-inch alloys (the other two variants run on 17-inch wheels) and lack of chunky side-sills. This derivative also does without LED headlamps and leather upholstery, and features a more basic infotainment system than its two siblings.

The mid-spec 2,0i-S and flagship 2.0i-S ES, meanwhile, both boast chrome exterior door handles, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a dual-zone function for the air-conditioning system, heated (leather-upholstered) front seats, alloy pedals, a larger touchscreen (8,0-inch plays the base model’s 6,2-inch), satellite navigation, active torque vectoring, a reversing camera, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring and a rear traffic alert system.

The range-topping 2.0i-S ES furthermore gains Subaru’s full EyeSight driver assistance package (which includes adaptive cruise control, among many other features) as well as an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and a rear automatic braking system.

All three variants employ the Shibuya-based automaker’s 2,0-litre, four-cylinder, horizontally opposed petrol engine mated to a continuously variable transmission, sending 115 kW at 6 000 r/min and 196 N.m at 4 200 r/min to all four wheels.

A three-year/75 000 km warranty and three-year/75 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km) comes standard.