Subaru Viziv Performance hints at next-gen WRX…

This is the Subaru Viziv Performance concept, which has been unveiled in Tokyo and likely previews the next-generation Impreza WRX. Although there’s not much technical information about the new concept, there are at least a handful of revealing images.

The Subaru Viziv Performance concept is wide and angular, with the usual signature Subaru cues, including an aggressive bonnet scoop. The overhangs are short and although the silhouette is somewhat coupé-like, the show car is actually a four-door, five-seater sedan.

The front splitter, rear diffuser, spoiler, roof and flared wheelarches are all composed of carbon-fibre, while the 20-inch wheels – which are wrapped in 245/40 R20 Bridgestone Potenzas slicks – also feature carbon elements.

Although Subaru has provided no specifics regarding the powertrain, it does say the concept uses its boxer engine and symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. A further-fettled version of the brand’s EyeSight driver assistance system is also present.

And the name? Well, Viziv – which has been used on earlier concepts – apparently stands for “Vision for Innovation”…