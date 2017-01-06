Subaru WRX STI gains a bit of power for 2018.

Subaru revealed the new Impreza quite some time ago, but now we finally have the WRX and WRX STI editions which feature some minor improvements, including a slight bump in power.

The redesign of Subaru’s performance sedan is rather minor as differences can only be noticed in the front fascia. Other minor adjustments include new head- and taillamps and some practical roof rack mounting brackets. A new set of 18-inch wheels complete the exterior image.

The standard WRX makes use of the 2,0-litre boxer engine which has been pushed to 200 kW. It retains the symmetrical all-wheel drive system with active torque vectoring managed by a standard six-speed manual or optional CVT.

The electric power steering has also been revised to feel a little more responsive.

An optional performance package includes 8-way Recaro seats, red-painted brake calipers with upgraded JURID brake pads and removes the sunroof to reduce overall mass.

With regards to the hotter WRX STI, while using the 2,5-litre boxer engine, the power has been bumped up to 227 kW. This power is delivered to all four wheels through the revised DCCD AWD system.

Handling and stopping capabilities are also improved thanks to the upgraded six-piston front and two-piston rear caliper braking system and 245/35 R19 tyre setup.

These models are expected to hit international showrooms by Q2. No word as yet as to when they will reach South Africa.