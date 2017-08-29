‘Substantial’ petrol price increase for SA confirmed

The Automobile Association says that the latest month-end data confirms that South Africa’s fuel prices will climb “by a substantial amount” in September.

“International petroleum prices have remained on the plateau they reached at the beginning of August, and the average rand/ dollar exchange rate has also shown little change,” the AA said, commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

Petrol users would be hit the hardest, said the AA, with an increase of 61 cents a litre, while diesel was set for a climb of 46 cents, and illumination paraffin almost 50 cents.

“The majority of the increase is attributable to strength in international petroleum prices, with just four cents of the hikes due to rand weakness,” the AA pointed out.

“If oil continues to climb, South Africans should expect further pain at the pumps in the upcoming months,” the Association warned.