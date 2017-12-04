Super-SUV revealed! Meet the new Lamborghini Urus…

After a lengthy teaser campaign (and following a concept that debuted as long ago as 2012), Lamborghini has finally officially taken the wraps off the Urus, billing the newcomer as “the world’s first super SUV”.

Running on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform (and therefore sharing its underpinnings with the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, as well as with the upcoming VW Touareg), the Lamborghini Urus is powered by a suitably fettled version of the VW Group’s twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 petrol.

The eight-cylinder engine sends 478 kW (at 6 000 r/min) and 850 N.m (from 2 250-4 500 r/min) to all four corners via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based brand says this is enough for the hefty SUV to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3,6 seconds (and complete the 0-200 km/h sprint in 12,8 seconds), before topping out at 305 km/h. For what it’s worth, the claimed average fuel consumption comes in at 12,7 L/100 km.

Six driving modes will be available, from a dedicated off-road setting to a full-on track set-up. The permanent all-wheel-drive system features a Torsen central self-locking differential. Torque is split 40/60 to the independent front/rear axle as standard, with a “dynamic maximum” torque of 70% directed to the front or 87% to the rear. The Urus features active torque vectoring via a rear differential, enabling power to be distributed to each individual wheel for enhanced traction.

Alloy wheels on offer will range in size from 21 to 23 inches in diameter (wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber), with four-wheel steering affording the SUV added manoeuvrability.

Inside, you’ll find a trio of TFT screens: the first for the instruments, the second for infotainment and the third for climate control functions, and a virtual keyboard with hand-writing recognition), along with 12-way electrically adjustable heated front sport seats (18-way perches with ventilation and massage functions will be optionally available). The rear bench as standard comes with a movable and folding seat back as well as Isofix anchors.

Measuring 5 112 mm long and 2 016 mm wide with a wheelbase of 3 003 mm, the five-seater Urus boasts a 616-litre luggage compartment and tips the scales at less than 2 200 kg. It will ship standard with adaptive dampers, adaptive air suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes measuring a whopping 440 mm up front and 370 mm at the rear (and facilitating a claimed 100-0 km/h stopping distance of 33,7 metres). Ground clearance can be adjusted via the air suspension from 158 mm to 248 mm.

We expect the new Urus to become available in South Africa in the third quarter of 2018.