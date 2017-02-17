Suzuki adds cheeky Swift 1,2 RS edition to SA range

Suzuki Auto South Africa has added the new special edition Suzuki Swift 1,2 RS to its local range.

The new derivative is priced at R184 800, with the local arm of the Japanese automaker saying it will be sold “in limited numbers”.

Based on the five-speed manual version of the 1,2 GL model (currently priced at R167 900 – we’ll leave you to do the maths), the special edition thus features electric windows, a radio/CD player, Bluetooth, air-conditioning and a multifunction steering wheel.

But Suzuki’s designers have added front and rear spoilers and side-skirts, as well as dark alloys wrapped in Goodyear Dura rubber. A tailgate spoiler fitted flush to the upper lip of the rear hatch door is also part of the bold styling package.

And, as you’ve no doubt already noticed from the accompanying images, Suzuki has furthermore thrown all manner of decals at the special edition 1,2 RS, as well as painting the front spoiler, side-skirts, rear spoiler, faux-diffuser and side-mirror caps in a matching blue hue. Inside, you’ll find a new set of seat covers.

All RS models will be sold in Artic White Pearl Metallic.

The engine has remained untouched, despite the addition of the menacing RS badge, which means the 1,2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill still makes 63 kW and 113 N.m…