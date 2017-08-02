Suzuki Auto hits its best EVER sales month in SA…

Suzuki Auto South Africa says July saw it record its best-ever monthly sales result since its establishment in the country in 2008.

Last month, the local arm of the Japanese automaker registered a total of 744 vehicles in SA, some 68 units more than its previous record (achieved back in September 2014).

The bulk (732 units) of the sales came in the passenger vehicle segment, with 12 registrations added from the light commercial segment (nine Super Carry units and three Gypsy units).

The biggest contributor – as is usually the case within the Suzuki stable – was the outgoing Swift, which managed 337 units. The new Swift, meanwhile, is due to launch locally in the second quarter of 2018.

The Celerio (92) was next in line, with the new Ignis in third (76). The Baleno (69) and ever-green Jimny (64) also enjoyed a relatively solid month, while the Vitara (41), Ertiga (32), Ciaz (16) and Grand Vitara (5) made up the numbers.

“To hit a new record in a tough and declining market is the best confirmation possible that our sales and service support strategy is working. People are looking for affordable and trustworthy vehicles and Suzuki certainly delivers,” said André Venter, divisional head for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto.