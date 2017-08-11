Suzuki has quietly pulled the SX4 from SA … for now

A quick glance at Suzuki Auto South Africa’s website will reveal that the SX4 has quietly disappeared from the local scene, with the Japanese automaker no longer importing the crossover.

Interestingly, however, Suzuki Auto SA seems eager to keep the door open, telling CARmag.co.za that the decision is “not cast in stone” and that it could change “dependent on spec available”.

Since the Vitara’s local launch late in 2015, the SX4 has been forced to play second fiddle to the newcomer. In fact, in 2016, Suzuki sold 571 examples of the Vitara, while only 141 units of the SX4 were registered over the same period.

The last time an SX4 appeared in a Naamsa sales report was way back in January 2017, when a single unit was registered.

The local SX4 range had comprised five derivatives (three manuals and two automatics), all powered by the Hamamatsu-based automaker’s familiar naturally aspirated 1,6-litre petrol engine, worth 86 kW and 156 N.m. Pricing had ranged from R282 900 to R359 900.