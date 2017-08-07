Suzuki reveals new Swift Sport’s interior, tailpipes…

A couple of weeks ago, Suzuki released a single image of its new Swift Sport, confirming that the new model will make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. And now the Japanese automaker has revealed a handful more photographs, including one of the interior.

Again, the Hamamatsu-based automaker has kept virtually all official details firmly under wraps, but the new images do provide some hints.

The cabin, for instance, features Sport-branded front seats (with red stitching), along with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and alloy pedals. Other obligatory hot hatch cues include a smattering of red interior trim as well as red detailing in the instrument cluster. And, of course, there’s a six-speed manual gearbox…

The image also suggests that the Swift Sport will be offered with the brand’s latest seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Looking closer still, we can see buttons for what appears to be an adaptive cruise control system, complete with a lane departure warning function.

Other detail images show the Swift Sport’s dual tailpipes (which appear to be similar to those of the current-generation model), sweptback headlamps and dual-tone alloys.

So, what’s under the bonnet? Well, as we mentioned above, specifications have yet to be officially revealed, but rumour has it that the new Swift Sport will draw its urge from the automaker’s 1,4-litre turbocharged petrol Boosterjet unit, which powers certain Vitara derivatives in some overseas markets. In Vitara guise, this engine makes 103 kW and 220 N.m (compared to the 100 kW and 160 N.m from the current Swift Sport’s 1,6-litre naturally aspirated engine).

But the new flagship Swift is expected to be one of the lightest vehicles in its class, with some reports suggesting it will tip the scales at less than 900 kg. And a little more oomph with a little less weight should result in a markedly quicker car.

When will it arrive in South Africa? Well, Suzuki Auto SA earlier told us that while the standard Swift was scheduled to launch on local shores in the second quarter of 2018, there was “no guarantee that the Sport will arrive at the same time”.