Suzuki SA smashes its local sales record … again!

Suzuki Auto SA registered a total of 1 045 vehicles in South Africa in November 2017, representing yet another record sales month for the local arm of the Japanese automaker.

November proved to be Suzuki’s best-ever sales month, bettering the 1 004 units it managed back in August. Prior to that, the brand’s top sales performance came in July, when 744 new vehicles were sold.

As is so often the case, the outgoing Swift (which is due to be replaced by the new-generation model in the second quarter of 2018) led the way with 339 sales, with the Celerio (186) next in line. The new Ignis (142) also impressed, while the Ertiga fell just two units short of three figures.

The evergreen Jimny (85) also contributed, as did the Baleno (83), Ciaz (55) and Vitara (46). Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara could muster just seven registrations, while the Super Carry light commercial vehicle added four more.

Suzuki says it has expanded its dealer network with six new “full-service outlets” in 2017, with “several new sites are also planned for 2018”. Furthermore, the local arm of the automaker again emphasised it intention to freeze all price increases for the remainder of this year.