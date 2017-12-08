Suzuki Swift DZire quietly exits South African market

Suzuki Auto South Africa has confirmed that the Swift DZire sedan has been discontinued locally.

With production of the new-generation DZire (which will drop the Swift badge, as we reported back in April) in India now in full swing, stock of the outgoing model has likely run dry.

With the new-generation Swift hatchback due to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018, should we expect the all-new DZire sedan to also make its way to our shores?

Well, a homologation unit has reportedly already touched down in SA, with Suzuki Auto SA confirming to CARmag.co.za that “planning is underway”. While this doesn’t guarantee the DZire’s local introduction, it indicates that the local arm of the Japanese automaker is at least seriously considering welcoming the sub-four-metre-long sedan back into its line-up.

Running on the brand’s new B-platform – which also underpins the Baleno, and brings about considerable weight savings – the new DZire again borrows much of its styling from the Swift hatchback, but adds a compact boot.

The new model’s height has been slashed by some 40 mm when compared to its predecessor (with a ground clearance 7 mm lower at 163 mm), while the wheelbase has grown by some 20 mm to 2 450 mm. Suzuki says the vehicle is wider than before, too, with a claimed increase in both passenger room and luggage space.

The cabin has been upgraded and now features a flat-bottom steering wheel, a touchscreen system and even a splash of wood trim.