Suzuki takes wraps off new Xbee crossover concept

Over the past few years, Suzuki has been steadily expanding its crossover line-up, with the little Ignis the latest addition. But there could be yet more little SUV-like models on the way.

Set to be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show in October, a trio of new Xbee wagon concepts (pronounced Cross-Bee) could hint strongly at upcoming models from the Japanese automaker.

Suzuki describes the new concepts as compact crossover wagons, each with a spacious cabin and “rough-road drivability”.

The Xbee will be on display in three forms: the standard Xbee, the Outdoor Adventure variant and the Street Adventure derivative.

The standard model is aimed at those who seek to lead a pretty normal life but with the freedom to travel into the wild when the desire arises. The Outdoor Adventure appeals, meanwhile, to those who have an interest in camping, and features neutral body paint and wood-like door guards.

Lastly, the Street Adventure model – boasting dark grey paint, a contrasting white roof and yellow accenting – is aimed at those who want to fit into the “urban scene” while leading an “active and fashionable lifestyle”.

We’ll learn more once the models officially debut in Tokyo.