Suzuki unveils new DZire … and discards Swift prefix

Maruti Suzuki in India has revealed the new DZire sedan, removing the Swift prefix from the vehicle’s official name.

The new-generation DZire, like its forebear, measures less than four metres in length, allowing it to take advantage of a lower excise duty in India.

Running on the Japanese brand’s new B-platform – which also underpins the Baleno, and brings about considerable weight savings – the new DZire again borrows much of its styling from the Swift hatchback, but adds a compact boot.

The new model’s height has been slashed by some 40 mm when compared to its predecessor (with a ground clearance 7 mm lower at 163 mm), while the wheelbase has grown by some 20 mm to 2 450 mm. Maruti Suzuki says the vehicle is wider than before, too, with a claimed increase in both passenger room and luggage space.

In India, the engine range will be unchanged, while the cabin has been upgraded and now features a flat-bottom steering wheel, a touchscreen system and even a splash of wood trim.

So, will we see the new DZire in South Africa? Well, Suzuki Auto SA told CARmag.co.za that “no decision” had yet been made on a possible introduction of the new DZire. However, we did learn that the Swift hatchback will likely arrive in local dealers in the second quarter of 2018.

In 2016, the Swift range (including the DZire sedan) accounted for nearly 40% of Suzuki Auto SA’s sales, with its tally of 2 004 units easily making it the brand’s most popular range locally.