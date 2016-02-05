Tata Hexa revealed

Tata has learned a thing or two from its Land Rover ownership and used this newfound knowledge to develop a cheaper alternative to the Discovery Sport which it is calling the Hexa. The Hexa was revealed at the Auto Expo in India and is marketed as an SUV despite being based on the Aria MPV. Don’t let this spoil your mood, however because Tata has given it some tech to aid it in the wilderness.

This new design direction sees Tata doing a much better job than they did on the Bolt. What we get here is a fancy honeycomb grille, hard plastic trimmings on the lower regions of the body, a floating roofline and a more than respectable alloy wheel design. The Hexa also makes use of projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a dual exhaust setup.

The Hexa has also stepped the game up with regards to interior. The newly developed Harman infotainment system makes its way through with a five-inch touch screen and is connected to a 10-speaker JBL sound system and ambient interior lighting adjustable to eight different colours. Other luxuries include eight-way electrically adjustable front seats, rearview camera and leather upholstery. On the safe side the Hexa is equipped with cruise control, six airbags, ABS with EBD and vehicle dynamic control.

Driving the Hexa will be a 2,2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 115 kW and 400 N.m of torque through either a six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission. It’s worth noting that these power output figures are remarkably similar to the base 2,2-litre turbodiesel Discovery Sport which delivers 110 kW and 400 N.m. Driving modes including Automatic, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road also make their way into the system.

The Hexa will reach Indian showrooms by the third quarter of this year. No word on whether it will see an international release but the chances of that are strong.