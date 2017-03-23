This is the 530 kW TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet…

The Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is a rather rapid open-top sportscar in standard form, but that hasn’t stopped TechArt from making it even faster. The result is the GTstreet R Cabriolet.

The first thing you’ll likely notice about this tuned cabriolet is the bold, carbon-fibre-heavy body kit, which features new front and rear bumpers, side skirts and a prominent (adjustable) rear wing. The redesign is finished off with a set of 20-inch TechArt Formula IV Race centre-lock alloy wheels and fairly subtle livery.

The interior has also come in for significant treatment, with plenty of leather and Alcantara (complete with contrast stitching) to be found in the cabin. Certain switches have also been “re-coloured”, while some interior panels now feature carbon-fibre. A smaller TechArt steering wheel is also added to the mix.

The cabriolet’s 3,8-litre, twin-turbo flat-six, meanwhile, has been upgraded to deliver 530 kW and 920 N.m of torque (although lower power outputs are available). This gives the open-top model a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 2,7 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h.

This performance is accompanied by a custom exhaust system that features continuously variable pneumatic valve control, optimising the back pressure depending on load. The aim of this system is to eradicate any unwanted frequencies.

The tuned cabriolet employs 265/35 ZR21 front and 325/30 ZR20 rear tyres (265/30 ZR21 front and 325/25 ZR21 rear are optional), while the chassis benefits from TechArt’s VarioPlus coilover suspension, featuring a nose lift system to allow the owner to safely crest speedbumps.