‘Technical specs’ for the new Toyota Supra leaked

The Toyota Supra is just around the corner, but there has been little official information regarding the upcoming sportscar, which will share plenty with the new BMW Z5. A recent leak published by a Serbian website, however, seems to reveal some detail regarding the Supra’s technical specifications.

According to the information printed on the apparent brochure, the Supra will measure 4 380 mm long, 1 830 mm wide and 1 280 mm tall. The wheelbase will stretch 2 470 mm and the vehicle will weigh in somewhere between 1 350 and 1 430 kg. A set of 18-inch wheels will be standard, while 19-inch alloys will be optional.

According to the document, a turbocharged 2,0-litre petrol engine pushing out 143 kW (yes, that’s less than the Toyota 86) and 320 N.m of torque will serve as the entry-level mill. A mid-range model featuring an uprated version of this engine will apparently push out 188 kW and 400 N.m, while the range-topping Supra is said to boast a 3,0-litre straight-six worth 253 kW and 450 N.m.

If the document is anything to go by, styling will mirror that of the FT-1 Concept that was revealed a while back. Gazoo Racing badges are also expected to make their debut on this car.

Will this information turn out to be accurate? Only time will tell…