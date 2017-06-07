Tesla Model Y crossover teased, launch set for 2019

At Tesla’s recent annual shareholder meeting, company CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the brand would soon start working on a crossover to be dubbed the Model Y, while also releasing the not-exactly-revealing teaser image you see above.

The Model Y, which is expected to arrive as early as 2019, will be built on a unique platform and have a lower production cost than the Model 3, CNBC reports.

“I am really excited about Model Y. There’s been some criticism, like we should sort of derive it from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform,” Musk said.

Musk also anticipated that demand for the Model Y would exceed that of the Model 3.

The project would also require a new plant, since the current one, which produces the Model S and X and is scheduled to produce the Model 3, too, is becoming somewhat crowded.

Musk stated that there were “many major manufacturing improvements that [will] allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before”.

Tesla is reportedly also planning to reveal its all-electric semi-truck, which is being developed with input provided from is biggest customers.