The BMW 5 Series GT has just been scrapped in SA…

  • Image gallery
  • Video
BMW 5 Series GT
The BMW 5 Series GT has quietly left the official price list.
April 6th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

The controversial 5 Series Gran Turismo has quietly slipped out of BMW South Africa’s official price list.

At first glance, that might make sense, since the new (G30) 5 Series sedan arrived in local showrooms as recently as the end of February.

But rumour has it that the slow-selling BMW 5 Series GT won’t be making a comeback. Well, not bearing the same badge, anyway.

Various reports suggest that the 5 Series GT will soon be replaced by a successor badged as the 6 Series GT, and positioned even higher in the luxury automaker’s range. In fact, spy shots from late last year confirmed that this new model – which will likely run on the same OKL platform as both the 5 and 7 Series – is well into the development and testing phase.

We approached BMW SA for comment on the sudden disappearance of the four-variant 5 Series GT range, and received the following answer.

“As you know, the new BMW 5 Series Touring has just been introduced in main markets (such as Germany, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Belgium and Japan), and will be followed by the successor to the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo,” the local arm of the Munich automaker told CARmag.co.za.

“We cannot provide details about future model variants at this point,” the brand added.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

Long-term test: BMW R 1200 R

BMW R 1200 R front
April 3rd 2017Nicol Louw

Locally, the BMW R 1200 GS adventure bike has been a massive success story for the brand. BMW Motorrad hasn’t been resting on its laurels, however, as has been on a new-model offensive of late. The ...

Read More
  • http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ Miguel

    Quite ugly!!!