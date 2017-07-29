The Bollinger B1 does 0-100 km/h in 4,6 seconds!

This is the Bollinger B1, which has just been revealed in New York. It looks like a basic 4×4 workhorse with some chunky tyres, but it also boasts a pretty impressive claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time. There’s a catch for petrol-heads, though … it’s a pure electric vehicle.

Bollinger claims that the B1 is the world’s first all-electric “sport utility truck”. It employs a 60 kWh battery which offers a claimed 97 km of range (an optional 100 kWh battery ups this number to 322 km). Peak figures come in at 268 kW and 640 N.m, lending it a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,6 seconds and a top speed of 204 km/h.

The company says the battery will take seven to 10 hours to charge, depending on the chosen battery size (and 45 to 75 minutes using a fast-charge system).

The power figures may be impressive, but the Bollinger B1’s intended purpose actually seems to be heavy labour. Making this SUV capable in the working world is its all-aluminium chassis and steel rollover structure, along with a 2 667 mm wheelbase, 1 727 mm front and rear track and a 50/50 weight distribution.

This, together with the standard 394 mm ground clearance, gives the Bollinger B1 an approach angle of 56°, departure angle of 53° and a break-over angle of 33°. The company says a four-wheel independent hydro-pneumatic suspension system, which will allow the ride height to be set anywhere between 254 and 508 mm, will also be offered.

The anti-roll bars are disconnectable to allow full suspension articulation when off-road. And, despite running on electricity, the firm says the B1 has a water wading depth of 1 006 mm for 30 minutes.

The vehicle is fitted with hefty LT 285/70 R17 tyres and 298 mm front and rear ventilated four-piston disc brakes, complete with an energy regeneration function. The electric vehicle weighs in at 1 769 kg, with a payload capacity of 2 767 kg and a gross vehicle weight rating of 4 536 kg.

The interior, though, is very basic. The cabin seats four people and features polyurethane-coated floor pans so that it can be hosed down after use (the instruments are protected by various rubber seals and gaskets). But it does still feature items such as a Bluetooth audio system and USB charging ports.

No pricing for the Bollinger B1 has been released, but those interested can place a $1 000 (R13 000) deposit early next year. Bollinger says deliveries will take place one year thereafter.