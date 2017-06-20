The manual gearbox will never die, says Porsche…

Porsche says that the manual gearbox is “never going to go away”, despite the fact that the German brand’s dual-clutch transmission is faster, more efficient and ultimately far more popular with buyers.

“As long there is one customer that wants a manual, we will build it,” Paul Ellis, Porsche Australia’s director of public relations, told CarAdvice.

Paul Watson, head of technical training at Porsche in Australia, added that the automaker would always cater to enthusiasts seeking a stick-shift.

“The enthusiast wants the manual because to them it’s more engaging,” Watson told the publication.

“The PDK will always be quicker because it doesn’t make mistakes, it always has the right gear at the right time [and] it will always do the best job that a transmission can do.

“Having said that, the manual is never going to go away; we are committed to keeping manual transmissions in our cars,” Watson emphasised.

Ellis, meanwhile, added that certain models in Porsche’s range would remain naturally aspirated for as long as is feasible.

“There are some cars in our range that have the uniqueness in being naturally aspirated, so if that uniqueness fails to exist by going to a turbo, you basically eliminate the variant,” Ellis explained.

“So, for our company, it’s very important to keep and preserve the uniqueness of some of our models, so if the uniqueness is determined by the way the engine operates, we will keep it. As far as we can see, the uniqueness in the GT3 is based on having naturally aspirated engines,” he added.