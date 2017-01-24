The SA government bought these bakkies in 2016…

We’ve already looked at all of the passenger vehicles that the South African government purchased in 2016. And now we’re turning our attention to the bakkies that found their way into the various government fleets during the year.

Some 6 905 light commercial vehicles were bought by government in 2016, although here we’re focusing on bakkies (thus excluding the likes of panel vans and minibuses).

The list below makes for rather interesting reading, with the Nissan NP300 absolutely dominating proceedings, with 2 243 units moved. The Ford Ranger slots into second and the Isuzu KB into third, while the Toyota Hilux – the country’s best-selling bakkie overall in 2016 with 35 428 sold – takes fourth.

Bakkies bought by SA government in 2016:

Nissan NP300 Hardbody – 2 243

Ford Ranger – 1 611

Isuzu KB – 586

Toyota Hilux – 521

Volkswagen Amarok – 448

Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 273

Chevrolet Utility – 130

Nissan NP200 – 117

Mahindra Genio – 44

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 18

Nissan Navara – 10

Tata Xenon – 6

Mahindra Bolero – 5

Nissan Patrol Pick-up – 3

Hyundai H100 – 2

Volkswagen Transporter PU – 2

Also read: