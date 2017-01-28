The three safest cars tested by Euro NCAP … ever

Earlier this week, Euro NCAP revealed that the Ford Mustang scored just two stars during recent crash-tests, prompting some criticism from the safety authority. But a couple of other vehicles were also tested … and they absolutely excelled, each netting five stars.

In fact, the new Volvo S90 saloon (which has just launched in South Africa) and the V90 estate (which sadly isn’t destined for our shores) both surpassed the best overall score of any model tested in 2016, and became part of Euro NCAP’s top three best performing cars … ever.

What is the third vehicle in this trio? Well, it just happens to be another Volvo.

Yes, the five-star XC90, which shares its modular platform its two Swedish siblings, in 2015 became the first car from any manufacturer to score full points in Euro NCAP’s autonomous emergency braking rear-end tests.

For the record, the S90 and V90 both scored 95% for adult occupant protection, 80% for child occupant protection, 76% for pedestrian protection and 93% in the safety assist category.

Watch the Volvo S90 crash-tests in the video below…