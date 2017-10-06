The Toyota TJ Cruiser concept is part van, part SUV…

This is the TJ Cruiser, a fresh concept that Toyota describes as part cargo van and part SUV. The Japanese brand says the new four-seater show car, which will make its official debut at the Tokyo Motor Show, rides on the latest TNGA platform.

The automaker says the concept is fitted with a 2,0-litre engine as part of a hybrid power system, with power sent to either the front or to all four wheels.

The concept measures 4 300 mm long, 1 775 mm wide and 1 620 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2 750 mm. Interestingly, the material used for the bonnet, roof and fenders (complete with a special coating) is resistant to “scratches and dirt”.

Inside, you’ll find a modular cabin design that allows for items up to three metres long to be stowed (with the front and rear passenger seats reclined completely flat), and even lashed down using the multiple anchorage points. To make access to the cabin a little easier, Toyota has included sliding doors with large openings.

And the name? Well, Toyota says “T” stands for “toolbox” while the “J” represents “joy”. The Toyota TJ Cruiser concept will be on display in Tokyo later this month, alongside the GR HV Sports Concept.