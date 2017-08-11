The updated Ram 3500 could tow six VW Amaroks…

Ram’s biggest bakkies have a reputation for being some of the strongest workhorses on the planet. And the latest updates to the Ram 3500 Heavy Duty, which include changes to the 6,7-litre straight-six diesel engine, have resulted in a mammoth claimed towing rating.

The Cummings oil-burner now churns out a whopping 1 261 N.m of torque that, together with a newly engineered fifth-wheel hitch, gives the pick-up truck a stonking towing capacity of 13 608 kg. That’s a little more than 10 000 kg more than Volkswagen’s V6-equipped Amarok can manage…

It’s worth noting, of course, that this massive figure is possible largely thanks to Ram’s optional fifth-wheel hitch design that sits in the Heavy Duty’s load bed. Without this setup, the towing capacity comes in at a “mere” 9 072 kg.

“Ram maintains capability leadership by delivering the highest-ever torque rating for a pickup truck and heaviest fifth-wheel trailer towing capacity,” said Mike Manley, head of Jeep & Ram brand, FCA Global.

“We understand the attributes most important to our customers within the heavy-duty segment; they demand hard-working, long-lasting capability.”