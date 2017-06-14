The wagon lives! Jaguar XF Sportbrake revealed…

After being spied testing in a number of areas, Jaguar has finally taken the covers off its XF Sportbrake. Based on the XF sedan, the new wagon sports a claimed 565-litre load area and 1 700 litres of utility space, as well as an array of safety features and an aerodynamically efficient exterior design.

As far as the design is concerned, it is not that far removed from the XF sedan … apart from the rear, obviously. Much like the F-Pace, the taillamps are inspired by those found on the F-Type sportscar. Interestingly, the slippery XF Sportbrake boasts a Cd value of 0,29.

Another interesting feature is the gesture-controlled sunblind found on the full-length glass roof. The XF Sportbrake is also fitted with “driver condition monitoring” to detect fatigue and a waterproof activity key for those who enjoy an adventurous lifestyle. It will also be kitted out with a self-levelling rear suspension.

The XF Sportbrake will be available with four different engines. Petrol options include the 184 kW turbocharged 2,0-litre Ingenium unit and 280 kW supercharged 3,0-litre V6, while turbodiesel options comprise the 132 kW 2,0-litre and 221 kW 3,0-litre V6.

The XF Sportbrake will be manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover’s Castle Bromwich Plant alongside the XF sedan, XE, XJ and F-Type. Will it come to South Africa? It seems unlikely, but we’ll have to wait to see…