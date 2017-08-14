These 10 manual cars have just been culled in SA…

Back in February, CARmag.co.za broke the news that BMW had killed off the manual versions of its M3 and M4. Volkswagen, of course, had done the same with its GTI. And now yet more stick-shift models have been discontinued locally.

So, which models have found their way onto the chopping block? Well, Audi has scrapped the entry-level manual version of its A4 in 1,4T FSI guise, meaning that all derivatives in the local range now employ a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

BMW, meanwhile, has culled the manual variants of its 120i and M140i (but retain the manual 118i and 120d), as well as removed the option of a third pedal for the 220i, 230i and M240i (again, keeping the 220d and thankfully also the M2 available in manual).

As we reported previously, too, Volkswagen has called time on the manual version of its Polo GTI (it remains to be seen whether VW South Africa will bring in the stick-shift versions of the upcoming Polo GTI), as well as the entry-level Scirocco 2,0TSI Highline manual and Jetta 1,6TDI Comfortline manual.

Volvo, too, has discontinued the base Volvo S60, which had been offered in T3 Kinetic manual guise.

Why have these manufacturers all taken this stance? Well, they’re simply responding to what the market wants … and the market wants self-shifters, it seems. Indeed, Audi Sport has already explained why it is killing off the option of the manual transmission, and it’s all basically down to a lack of demand.

Still, there are a few brands bucking the trend. Porsche, for example, says the manual gearbox will never die, while Jaguar SA added three-pedal versions of its F-Type back in March.

