These 6 models have just been scrapped in SA…

Six model derivatives have this month been officially discontinued in South Africa.

All of these vehicles have thus been removed from their respective manufacturers’ official price lists, although there may be some run-out stock scattered around the country.

So, what’s no longer available? Well, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage has been withdrawn from the British automaker’s local line-up, although the V8 Vantage S and V12 Vantage remain firmly in place.

The Ford Grand Tourneo Connect range – which comprised two derivatives, a 1,6-litre turbo-petrol and a 1,6-litre turbo-diesel – has also been killed off (although the Tourneo Connect remains).

Thanks to the launch of the facelifted Clio range, both the Renault Clio Blaze and Renault Clio GT-Line derivatives have been axed from the French automaker’s local line-up, although we expect the GT-Line badge to return quite soon.

Also recently facelifted, the Toyota Corolla range no longer includes the Sprinter variant, while the petrol-powered Volkswagen Touareg V6 Elegance – which served as the entry-level model in the local range – has also been scrapped (leaving two V6 TDI variants and a flagship V8 TDI).

