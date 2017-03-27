These are the cars SA government ministers bought

Answers to a range of parliamentary questions have revealed that the national government spent some R41 960 075,91 on luxury vehicles for ministers and deputy ministers from 2014 to 2017.

According to the DA, which posed the questions in Parliament, the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform was the “worst offender”, spending some R5 505 351,65 on vehicles for Minister Gugile Nkwinti and his deputies.

Other big spenders include the Department of Transport (R3 453 870,87), Department of Justice (R3 275 138,00), Department of Public Enterprise (R2 669 377,77), Department of Agriculture (R2 502 425,10) and Department of Telecommunications (R2 383 769,14).

The answers to the parliamentary questions also revealed exactly which vehicles the various ministers and deputies purchased (the ministerial handbook allows ministers to buy two vehicles, one for use in Cape Town and the other in Pretoria). Find all the details below…

Department of Arts and Culture

– Minister Nathi Mthethwa (August 2016): BMW 5 Series (R740 299,99)

– Deputy Minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Energy

– Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson: N/A (R0,00)

– Deputy Minister Thembisile Majola: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Higher Education

– Minister Blade Nzimande (September 2015): Audi Q7 (R680 878,04)

– Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana (March 2016): BMW 335i GT (R727 770,02)

Department of Public Service

– Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi (April 2016): Ford Everest 3,2 LTD 4×4 6AT (R714 500,40)

– Deputy Minister Ayanda Dlodlo (June 2016): Audi A8 3,0 TDI quatrro Tiptronic (R750 000,00) and Audi A7 Sportback 3,0 TDI Tiptronic (R735 700,00)

Department of Telecommunications

– Minister Siyabonga Cwele (2014/15): Audi Q7 3,0 TDI (R681 841,98) and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3,6 Overland (R626 661,00)

– Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize (2014/15): Lexus ES250 (R438 152,16) and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3,0 LTD (R637 114,00)

Department of Tourism

– Minister Derek Hanekom: N/A (R0,00)

– Deputy Minister Tokozile Xasa (January and February 2015): Audi Q7 TDI (R878 701,47) and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3,0 LTD (R762 443,19)

Department of Transport

– Minister Dipuo Peters (from Ben Martins in 2014/15): BMW X5 (R789 924,00) and Lexus LX570 (R1 084 312,37)

– Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga (2014/15): BMW X6 (R790 000,00) and BMW 535i GT (R789 634,50)

Department of Science and Technology

– Minister Naledi Pandor (July 2015 and March 2016): Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro Tiptronic (R697 733,58) and Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro Tiptronic (R798 020,53)

– Deputy minister Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Mineral Resources

– Minister Mosebenzi Zwane (February 2017): Mercedes-Benz E400 (R1 200 000,00)

– Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant (November 2016): Porsche Cayanne GTS (R1 300 000,00)

Department of Women

– Minister Susan Shabangu (February 2015): BMW 550i GT (R926 007,61)

– Deputy: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Finance

– Minister Pravin Gordhan: : N/A (R0,00)

– Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas (January 2015): Mercedes-Benz E200 (R661 387,01)

Department of Home Affairs

– Minister Malusi Gigaba (January 2015): BMW 535i (R750 122,76)

– Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Public Enterprise

– Minister Lynne Brown (September 2014 and April 2016): Lexus ES300h EX (R514 649,74) and Lexus ES350 EX (R464 819,04)

– Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe (June 20144 and September 2016): Audi A8 TDI quattro Tiptronic (R881 629,99) and Lexus LS460 (R808 279,00)

Department of Labour

– Minister Mildred Oliphant (July 2014 and February 2017): Toyota Fortuner 3,0 D (R469 450,88), Audi A6 (R513 508,08) and Jeep Grand Cherokee 3,0 D (R899 241,00)

– Deputy Nkosi Holomisa: N/A (R0,00)

Department of Agriculture

– Minister Senzeni Zokwana (August 2014): Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro Tiptronic (R630 953,38) and Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro Tiptronic (R626 199,72)

– Deputy Minister Bheki Cele (August 2014): Jeep Grand Cherokee (R622 661,00) and Jeep Grand Cherokee (R622 611,00)

Department of Basic Education

– Minister Angie Motshekga (August 2014 and September 2016): BMW 5 Series (R769 022,76) and Mercedes-Benz GLE500 (R849 900,00)

– Deputy Minister Enver Surty (September 2015): Audi Q7 (R680 878,04)

Department of Justice

– Deputy Minister John Jeffery (July 2014): Lexus ES250 EX (R438 152,00) and Lexus ES250 EX (R438 152,00)

– Deputy Correctional Minister Thabang Makwetla (September 2014): Mercedes-Benz S400 (R1 198 834,19) and Mercedes-Benz ML400 (R1 200 000,00)

Department of Economic Development

– All vehicles in this department were purchased before 2014

Department of Environmental Affairs

– Parliamentary question was not answered

Department of Rural Development

– Minister Gugile Nkwinti (February 2015 and January 2017): Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro (R731 548,34) and Audi Q7 3,0 TDI quattro (R1 039 872,66)

– Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini (March 2015 and June 2015): Mercedes-Benz ML350 (R898 155,41) and Mercedes-Benz ML350 (R898 155,41)

– Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha (March 2015 and June 2015): Mercedes-Benz ML350 (R999 864,41) and Mercedes-Benz ML350 (R937 755,42)

Department of Public Service

– Minister Thulas Nxesi (November 2015): BMW X5 (R918 459,61)

– Deputy Minister Jeremy Cronin (November 2014 and January 2015): Volkswagen Touareg 3,0 V6 TDI (R709 484,00) and BMW 535i (R681 432,32)

Department of the Presidency

– Minister Jeff Radebe: N/A (R0,00)

– Deputy Minister Buti Manamela (2016/17): Audi Q7 (R971 432,76)