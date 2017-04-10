These 9 brands will skip the Frankfurt Motor Show…

We saw it happen with last year‘s Paris Motor Show, and now it’s happening with the 2017 iteration of the Frankfurt Motor Show, one of the largest events on the calendar.

Yes, at least nine major automakers will give this year’s Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung in Germany a miss, instead shifting their marketing budgets to new areas, according to Automotive News.

The publication reports that Peugeot, DS, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, Mitsubishi and Volvo will all skip the Frankfurt show in September.

“Naturally, we regret when individual exhibitors will not be in Frankfurt this time, said Klaus Braeunig, managing director of the VDA, the organisers of the show.

“The reasons are varying and each specific to the company, but mainly connected to financial or corporate policies,” Braeunig said.

“These exhibitors, however, have all spoken out in favour of strong automotive trade shows and are open to returning in the future,” he added.