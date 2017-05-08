These three models have just been scrapped in SA…

A handful of models have this month been officially discontinued in South Africa.

All of these vehicles have been removed from their respective manufacturers’ official price lists, although there may well be some run-out stock scattered round the country.

So, what’s no longer available? Well, the Nissan Sentra – which was offered in SA in two variants, both employing a 1,6-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit – has quietly left the local scene. A look back over Naamsa’s stats, in fact, shows that not a single unit has been sold in 2017, with the last Sentra buyer taking delivery as long ago as November 2016.

The Chevrolet Cruze hatchback, meanwhile, has also been discontinued locally, with the second-generation model expected to hit SA in the third quarter of 2017. Interestingly, the sedan remains in Chevrolet SA’s range for now.

Lastly, the local Tata Xenon range has been culled from seven derivatives to just three, with a pair of 3,0-litre turbodiesel variants falling away and a pair of 4×4 models (including the range-topping Xenon XT 2,2L double-cab 4×4) also being scrapped. All that remains are a trio of XT 2,2L 4×2 derivatives.