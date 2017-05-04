Think your bakkie’s big? Meet the massive MegaRaptor

South Africans clearly have a love for the Ford F-150 Raptor – despite the fact that this model isn’t officially offered locally – with many Ranger buyers decking out their bakkies with Raptor-mimicking accessories. And it’s these fans who may well appreciate this monster: the MegaRaptor…

US tuner F250R is the company behind the behemoth bakkie, which is based on the F-250, and boasts a 6,7-litre Powerstroke diesel engine as standard.

To transform the standard pick-up into a MegaRaptor, F250R adds flared fenders, military-spec (mine-resistant) 20-inch alloy wheels and massive (46-inch!) tyres. Other updates include Bilstein 5100 shocks, coilovers up front, multi-pack leaf springs at the rear and an overall lift of some 102 mm.

Cruisin through Saguaro National Park. MegaRaptor, diesel, feeling the good times.#megaraptor A post shared by SuperRaptors & MegaRaptors (@f250r) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Then, of course, there’s the new styling (courtesy of a fibreglass-heavy body kit), with the front end drawing plenty of inspiration from the latest F-150 Raptor. Should you wish to splash even more cash, the Arizona-based tuner will happily supply all manner of optional extras, from off-roading light packages to a bespoke exhaust system.

The price? Well, the package kicks off at $28 000 (about R376 000) … without the donor vehicle.

Check out the MegaRaptor in the videos below.