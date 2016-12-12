This automaker splashes the most cash on ads…

Advertising Age has released a list of the top 100 advertisement spenders worldwide, with 16 companies forming the automotive category, which spent more than any other group.

So, which firms splashed the most cash?

Well, according to the report, which takes into account “everything from TV and in-store advertising to social media and mobile”, the Volkswagen Group coughed up a total of $6,6-billion for advertising during the period under review, putting it at the top of the automotive category and fourth overall (beaten only by Procter & Gamble, Unilever and L’Oréal).

Next came General Motors, which spent $5,1-billion to claim sixth place overall, one ahead of Daimler AG (with spend of $5-billion).

Ford ($4,3-billion) slotted in at number 11, Toyota ($4,1-billion) at 12 and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ($3,9-billion) at 14. The BMW Group placed 25th after spending $3,1-billion.

Although the report has only just been released, it’s interesting to note these rankings are based on 2015 advertising spend.