This Bentley Bentayga makes a healthy 516 kW…

Bentayga rear
The additions made to the appearance of the Bentayga are subtle.
As things stand, the Bentley Bentayga is the most powerful production SUV in the world, thanks to the range-topping model’s 6,0-litre W12. But German tuner DMC has liberated even more oomph from the hefty powerplant, lending the mansion-on-wheels a fresh personality in the process.

Officially, DMC calls its creation the “Gigante”, and it has fitted it with a bonnet, side skirts and spoiler fashioned from carbon-fibre. New forged aluminium wheels (available in sizes from 22- to 24 inches) have also been added.

The interior likewise features a handful of revisions. The steering wheel, for instance, receives a custom carbon-fibre finish with leather detailing, while the footwells gain a set of hand-stitched floor mats.

The massive 12-cylinder engine also benefits from a new exhaust system and new engine management software to give it a total power output of 516 kW and 1 055 N.m of torque. This increases the Bentayga’s top speed by 11 km/h to 312 km/h.

DMC has not revealed how much this tune-up package will cost you…

