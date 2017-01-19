This Bentley Bentayga makes a healthy 516 kW…

As things stand, the Bentley Bentayga is the most powerful production SUV in the world, thanks to the range-topping model’s 6,0-litre W12. But German tuner DMC has liberated even more oomph from the hefty powerplant, lending the mansion-on-wheels a fresh personality in the process.

Officially, DMC calls its creation the “Gigante”, and it has fitted it with a bonnet, side skirts and spoiler fashioned from carbon-fibre. New forged aluminium wheels (available in sizes from 22- to 24 inches) have also been added.

The interior likewise features a handful of revisions. The steering wheel, for instance, receives a custom carbon-fibre finish with leather detailing, while the footwells gain a set of hand-stitched floor mats.

The massive 12-cylinder engine also benefits from a new exhaust system and new engine management software to give it a total power output of 516 kW and 1 055 N.m of torque. This increases the Bentayga’s top speed by 11 km/h to 312 km/h.

DMC has not revealed how much this tune-up package will cost you…