This car boasts the ‘best seats’ of 2017, says JD Power

The results of the JD Power 2017 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study are in … and they suggest that the Audi A3 boasts the best seats in the business.

The study, which JD Power says provides automotive manufacturers and suppliers with “quality and satisfaction information” related to seating systems, takes place in the United States.

More than 77 000 new-vehicle owners were asked to rate the quality of their vehicle’s seats and seat belts with respect to whether they have experienced defects, malfunctions or design problems during the first 90 days of ownership.

And the seats in the A3, which are supplied to the Ingolstadt automaker by Magna International, returned a perfect score, with owners expressing zero problems per 100 cars sold.

Second place went to the Porsche Cayenne (which uses seats supplied by Adient), with buyers reporting 0,8 problems per 100 vehicles, while the BMW X4 grabbed the final spot on the podium, with its Lear-supplied seats registering a PP100 score of 2,0.

The study revealed that the most common seat problems reported by owners were blue-dye transfer, cracking or peeling (of leather and vinyl seats) and squeaks and rattles.

Check out the graphics below to see the top three performers in each of the seven featured segments…