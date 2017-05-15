This hypercar has shattered Lambo’s ‘Ring record…

Last year, the Nio EP9 lapped the Nürburgring Nordschliefe in a time of 7:05,12, making it the fastest electric vehicle round the track. But now the hypercar from NextEV has set a new record, achieving a lap time of 6:45,90.

The company said that last year’s time was set during “inclement weather”, adding that better conditions this time round allowed the EP9 to go a significant 19,22 seconds quicker at the famous 20,8 km circuit.

This latest time beats the Lamborghini Huracán Performante’s record (6:52,01) as the fastest production vehicle round the ‘Ring. But does the EP9 qualify as a production car? Well, last month Nio announced plans to produce a second batch of ten EP9 units (in addition to the six already made), each priced from $1,48-million (about R19,6-million). But we’ll leave you to decide.

The brand says the EP9 makes 1 000 kW courtesy of four electric motors, with a top speed of 313 km/h and a 0-200 km/h time of just 7,1 seconds.