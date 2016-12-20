This is Ford SA’s official response on the Kuga fires

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa says it takes the safety of its customers “very seriously” as more reports of Kuga SUVs bursting into flames hit social media.

According to the Sunday Tribune, Ford is facing a class-action lawsuit from as many as 20 Kuga owners, as well as the family of Reshall Jimmy, a 33-year-old man who died in a blaze inside his Kuga in December 2015.

Many of these owners have added their voices to a growing social media awareness campaign, posting stories, photographs and videos of their experiences.

David Klatzow, a private forensic consultant, is conducting an investigation – which he says is the third – into the fire that killed Jimmy.

We approached the local arm of the automaker for comment and this was their official statement: “We take the safety of our customers very seriously and are committed to addressing potential issues and responding quickly. If customers have a concern relating to their Kuga, we recommend they bring their Kuga to a Ford dealership for inspection.”

The statement also said that concerned customers could contact Ford Customer Service on 0860 011 022.

At this stage, the company has not issued a local recall.

Watch one of the videos from social media below.