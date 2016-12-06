This is how much the Mercedes-AMG GT C will cost in SA.

Both the Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe and GT C Roadster were revealed earlier this year, and both received a hefty increase in power over the standard GT.

The GT R is currently the most hardcore sportscar in the Mercedes-AMG lineup with its biturbo 4,0-litre V8 engine delivering 430 kW to the rear wheels. It also comes fitted with a modified suspension and a few aerodynamic enhancements, and has furthermore been subjected to a weight-loss programme.

The GT C Roadster does with a little less power than the GT R (with an output of 410 kW, to be exact). Mercedes-AMG states that this model slots in between the GT S Coupe and aforementioned R.

Standard equipment on the GT C includes Nappa leather and AIRSCARF neck heating.

Both the GT R and GT C employ active rear axle steering with a limited-slip diff to improve handling.

Pricing (excluding CO2 tax):

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster: R2 199 900

Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster: R2 599 000

Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupé: R2 689 900