This is our first look at the all-new Kia Picanto…

Kia has revealed design sketches of the new Picanto hatchback that is set to be fully unveiled early next year.

The third-generation A-segment city car is expected to arrive in South Africa in the third quarter of 2017.

Kia says the new Picanto will feature an “energetic new exterior and interior design, with greater potential for customer personalisation, inside and out”.

While it will retain its compact dimensions, Kia reckons the new hatchback “conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and a vibrant colour palette”.

Inside, Kia promises “high-tech comfort, convenience and safety features”, underscored by a “modern and refined new cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency than ever before”. Indeed, judging by the sketch, the interior will feature a clean design, with bits and bobs borrowed from the new Rio.