This is the all-new, larger Hyundai Accent sedan…

Hyundai has revealed the new, fifth-generation Accent sedan at the Canadian Auto Show in Toronto.

The Korean automaker claims that the latest version of its subcompact sedan features “noticeably reduced cabin noise” and “significantly enhanced” driving dynamics.

It’s also somewhat larger. The new Accent sedan is some 29 mm wider than its predecessor, with its overall length increasing by 15 mm and its wheelbase by 10 mm. Hyundai says the yet-to-be-revealed hatchback version’s length, meanwhile, will grow by a whopping 70 mm.

So, what’s under the bonnet? Well, Hyundai has gone with a “revised” version of its familiar 1,6-litre Gamma four-cylinder petrol mill, with new outputs of 98 kW and 161 N.m (slightly up on the current figures). Furthermore, the brand claims a 4,6% increase in torque from 1 500 r/min, which it says improves in-gear acceleration (by as much as 1,3 seconds between 80 and 120 km/h, apparently).

The naturally aspirated four-pot can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission (interesting, considering our current self-shifters make do with a four-speed), with the brand claiming a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency overall.

Inside, Hyundai says it has created a “driver-oriented” facia with “intuitive controls”, while also increasing roominess, using “high-quality” materials and adding “premium technology features”. The wide instrument panel features a reversing camera system, with options of either a five- or seven-inch colour TFT LCD display.

In North America at least, the new Accent will feature Autonomous Emergency Braking as standard, which utilises a forward-facing radar to detect a vehicle and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system will apply emergency braking.

No word yet on if or when the new Accent sedan and hatch will come to South Africa, although Hyundai does say it will start rolling out the sedan globally from the third quarter of 2017, with the five-door hatchback expected to follow in the final quarter.