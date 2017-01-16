This is what Kia will (likely) call its new small SUV…

Kia has reportedly filed an application to trademark the name “Stonic”, which is believed to be the badge that will be worn by the Korean automaker’s upcoming subcompact crossover.

Various reports suggest that Kia will unveil the new B-segment crossover later this year, and that it will share its underpinnings with a new Hyundai of a similar size.

Interestingly, Kia already builds a small crossover named the KX3 (in addition to the Soul), but this model is sold mainly in China, while the Stonic is expected to be offered in Europe, the United States and other global markets.

Expect to see the new Kia Stonic make its first public appearance – likely drawing some styling inspiration from 2013’s Provo concept pictured above – at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.