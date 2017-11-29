This is what the new Lamborghini Urus sounds like…

In the latest of a series of teaser videos, Lamborghini has given us an idea of what the new Urus will sound like in the angriest of its six driving modes.

Billed by the Italian automaker as “the world’s first super SUV”, the Urus is set to be officially revealed in the first week of December. It will run on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, and therefore share its underpinnings with the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, as well as with the upcoming VW Touareg.

We already know that power will come from a fettled version of the VW Group’s twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 petrol, which will send its 485 kW and 850 N.m to all four corners via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

And that means you shouldn’t expect it to sound anything like the screaming naturally aspirated V10 and V12 engines for which the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based brand has become known (even when the drive mode selector is flicked into “Strada”).

Watch the footage below and listen out for exhaust note from the 51-second mark…