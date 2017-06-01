This is what Toyota could call its next crossover…

Toyota has reportedly filed an application to trademark the “TJ Cruiser” name, leading to speculation that this is what the production version of the FT-4X Concept could be called.

According to AutoGuide, the Japanese automaker recently filed the application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In April at the New York International Auto Show, Toyota revealed the FT-4X Concept, which is underpinned by the same platform employed by the C-HR.

Before the show car was revealed, there was speculation that it could spawn a production model to effectively replace the FJ Cruiser. But it turns out the FT-4X Concept was designed for “casual, less extreme” (in Toyota’s words) outings.

So, while the rumoured new crossover certainly won’t replace the FJ Cruiser, it seems possible it will at least leverage its legendary name.