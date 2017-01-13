This little sports car is powered by a Focus RS engine

Avatar is a small, British sports car manufacturer that revealed its first creation last year as a prototype. And now the production model has been unveiled, promising light-weight, high-powered fun.

The sports car will be offered with the choice of Ford’s 2,0- or 2,3-litre EcoBoost engines (the latter from the Focus RS), worth 186 kW and 260 kW respectively. Both feature six-speed manual gearboxes (although a seven-speed sequential Quaife tranmission will be optional) and an overall mass of around 695 kg, which translates into a 0-100 km/h time of around 3,6 seconds for the more powerful model (and 4,0 seconds for the 2,0-litre). Top speed comes in at 233 km/h.

It may look like a track toy, but the production model boasts leather seats, full infotainment, detachable roof and air conditioning.

Those who crave a more track-focused experience can specify the Avatar with a full roll-cage, plumbed-in extinguisher, foam-filled tank, a data logger, GoPro HD camera kit, a rear wing and an LSD.

All Avatar models will come with a three-year/unlimited km warranty and a service plan fulfilled by Ford dealerships.